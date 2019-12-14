Army Public School (APS) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for PGT and TGT Post, Check here for Official Notification and Application Form

The recruitment process for APS for the year 2020 has begun. Read on to know the details of the notification and the application form.

The Army Public school has begun its recruitment process for candidates interested in working at the various schools that come under the Army Welfare Education Society. Candidates can apply for Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teachers.

Candidates should check for their eligibility, and if they are eligible, they should apply further according to the described process.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Candidates interested in applying to the primary teacher’s job should be a graduate. Along with being a graduate, he/she should have attained at least 50% in the CSB. The candidate should possess a diploma in education or a B.Ed. degree. Candidates interested in applying to the Trained Graduate teacher’s job should be a graduate in the concerned subject. Along with being a graduate, he/she should have attained at least 50% in the CSB. She/he should have a B.Ed. degree. Candidates interested in applying to the postgraduate teacher’s job should be a post-graduate in the concerned subject and a degree of B.Ed. Along with being a graduate, he/she should have attained at least 50% in the CSB. Alternatively, he can be a post-graduate in Physical education with at least 50% score in CSB. For all the above-mentioned posts, the candidate should not be any older than 40 years of age.

The last date of submission of application form is December 24th, 2019. The posts are vacant over a whole 137 school all over India in the Cantonments and Military Station under the Army Welfare Education Society.

The forms should be filled with extreme care and should be submitted before the last date of submission. Interested candidates should hurry up as soon as possible to check all the details on the official website of Army Public School.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – APS Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of the Army Public School (APS)?

Answer: The official website of the Army Public School is http://www.awesindia.com/ which is the website of the Army Welfare Education Society under which comes the Army Public School.

Question: What is the last date to apply for the posts of Post Graduate, Trained Graduate and Primary teachers?

Answer: The last application for the above-mentioned post is 24th December.

Question: How many schools come under the Army Welfare Education Society?

Answer: A total of 137 Army Public Schools come under Army Welfare Education Society spread all over various Cantonments and Militaries in India.

Question: What is the age limit for applying to the jobs at APS?

Answer: Candidates can apply up to 40 years of their age.

