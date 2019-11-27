Kangra District Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for 15 Vacancies at districts.ecourts.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

There is an important update for the candidates interested in pursuing a career with the Kangra District Court. As per the latest recruitment advertisement notice published under Kangra District Court Recruitment 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 15 vacancies available across various positions. The candidates will be selected on a contractual and daily wage basis and will be deployed at the Civil and Sessions Division Kangra.

As per the notification, out of the 15 advertised vacancies, 13 pertain to the post of Peon / Orderly / Chowkidar (Class -IV) and 2 posts pertain to the post of Peon / Orderly (Class IV). The number of vacancies might be increased or reduced due to administrative reasons. Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned profiles, should log-on to the official website of District Court, Kangra @ www.districts.ecourts.gov.in/kangra and download the format of the application form. Candidates can also access important information related to the Kangra District Court Recruitment 2019.

Candidates must complete the application form correctly along with their photograph, and then place the application form in a sealed envelope along with with all educational, experience, and category related documents. This envelope should be addressed to the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Kangra with the position applied for written at the top.

The envelope should be sent via speed post or should be delivered by hand at the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Kangra Division at Dharamshala. The application and the documents must reach the above-mentioned office on or before 10th January 2020. Under no circumstances any applications received after 10th January 2020 will be considered for the Kangra District Court Recruitment 2019.

The office of the Kangra District Court will not be responsible for any postal delays. So, the candidates should not wait till the last minute and in fact, should send their applications as soon as possible. Applications that are not in the correct format or are incomplete or do not have the documents attached will be rejected outright.

Once all the applications have been analysed by the officer, the list of shortlisted candidates along with their roll numbers and admit cards will be placed on the official website of District Court, Kangra @ www.districts.ecourts.gov.in/kangra.

It is the duty of the shortlisted candidates to download their admit card from the website as and when it is made available for download. The candidates need to affix the same photograph on the admit card that they affixed in the application form. Then the candidates need to get the admit card attested by a gazetted officer or Municipal counsellor, or a Panchayat Pradhan.

The interview schedule will also be published on the website only, and no separate call letters will be issued. Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the interview if they do not bring along the admit card. The travel arrangements for the interview shall be made by the candidates themselves and no TA/DA shall be provided.

