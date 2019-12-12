Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 10 Law Clerk Posts at gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Gauhati High Court is seeking for candidates for law clerk posts. The high court has released the notification for the vacancy of 10 law clerk posts.

Important Date

Candidates who are interested can check below the important dates for the Gauhati High Court Recruitment:-

Event Important Date Beginning of Online Application 10/12/2019 from 2:00 pm Last date to submit the online application 24/12/2019 till 5:00 pm Last Date to submit the application fee 27/12/2019

Eligibility Criteria

There are certain eligibility criteria that has been mentioned by the Gauhati High Court. It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria and some of the criteria are given below:-

Candidate should be Graduate or Post Graduate in Law or Doctorate in Law from any recognized university in India. The preference would be given to the candidates who are practicing at the Bar or having professional experience or literary works in law to their credit.

Application Procedure

It is necessary for the candidates to have a valid e-mail ID and mobile number as it would be needed for the registration process. Candidates should actively check their email as the court would send the registration number or other important details through mail.

Candidates can follow the below steps to apply for the Law Clerk posts in High Court:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website which is gujarathighcourt.nic.in They can then click on the link which states online application for temporary engagement of law clerk. Candidates would now click on the New Registration to register themselves. The form will open and necessary details would need to filled accurately. Once the application has been submitted, candidates would receive the system generated email to verify the email ID. After verification, Candidates would receive the registration number or code. Candidate should note the code from the website too.

