IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released at ibps.in, Steps to download here IBPS PO, Clerk and SO Exam Date

According to the recent update from The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), it has released the tentative calendar of the online examination for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

In order to get the more detailed information regarding the examination, the candidates can visit the official website of ISBP i.e. www.ibps.in.

As per the official notice, the recruitment examination will start from August 2020, and it will continue until January 2021. The examination will be for IBPS RRB officer, IBPS SO, PO and clerk posts.

IMPORTANT DATES

The preliminary examination for the Officer Scale- I and Office Assistants will be held on 1st August 2nd August, 8th August, 9th August and 16th August 2020.

The Single examination for officer scale II and II recruitment will be held on 13th September 2020

The Officer Scale-I Main exam and office assistant main exam will be held on September 19th, 2020

The recruitment exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) stage I will be conducted on 3rd October 4th October and 10th October 2020. However, the Mains examination will be held on 28th November 2020

The IBPS Clerk specialist officer (SO) preliminary exams will be held on 26th December 26 and 27th December 2020

Finally, those who will clear the IBPS SO will appear for IBPS SO Main on 30th January 2021

At the end of the year, the preliminary exams for IBPS Clerk will also be held on 12th December 13th December and 19th December 2020

The selected candidates will then have to appear for the Mains examination next year on January 24th, 2021

According to the official notice, the registration process will have to be done through the online mode only. The candidates should note that there will a single registration for both the Prelims and Mains examination.

While registering themselves for the IBPS examination, the candidates will have to upload scanned copies of the following documents during registration:

Photograph: Should be between 20 kb to 50 kb and in JPEG file format Signature: Should be between 10 kb to 20 kb and in JPEG file format Thumb Impression: 20 kb to 50 kb in JPEG file Handwritten Declaration: 50 kb to 100 kb in JPEG file

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS PO Recruitment /IBPS SO Recruitment

FAQs: –

Question: When will the Prelims of the Officer – I and Office Assistants be held?

Answer: 1st August, 2nd August, 8th August, 9th August and 16th August 2020.

Question: Which is the official website of IBPS?

Answer: The official website of IBPS is www.ibps.in.

Question: When will the IBPS SO Mains examination be held?

Answer: The IBPS SO Mains examination will be held on January 30th 2021

Question: What is the mode of registration of IBPS examination?

Answer: The registration process will be through online mode only

Read More