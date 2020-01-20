HomeEngineering Articles
    • Rajasthan PTET 2020 Application Process starts Today on ptetdcb2020.com; Exam on 10th May

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Rajasthan PTET 2020 Application Process: Candidates can do the registration for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination on ptetdcb2020.com from today onward.

    Rajasthan PTET 2020 Application Process
    The Rajasthan PTET 2020 application process has been started by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner. The application from has been started from 20th January 2020, today onward. Candidates who are interested for this exam can apply through the official website.

    The application process for Rajasthan PTET 2020 starts today and will end on 2nd March 2020. The entrance exam for PTET-2020/ B.A.-B. Ed/ B. Sc-B. Ed – 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. The exam will be held across the state at various exam centres.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The application process for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. starts on January 20, 2020
    The application process for B.Ed.2 Year Course ends on January 23, 2020
    The last date of application for the B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. March 2, 2020
    The last date of application for the B.Ed. 2 Year Course March 6, 2020
    The date of the Entrance Examination PTET-2020/ Pre. B.A.-B. Ed/B. Sc-B. Ed – 2020 May 10, 2020

    The site to get more details on the entrance examination is www.ptetdcb2020.com

    Candidates can thoroughly go through the official notice for important dates, eligibility and other details to appear for the written examination.

    Educational Qualification:

    Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks at the Bachelor ‘s degree examination of the University or any recognized University.

    Application Fee:

    Candidates must have to make the payment of an application fee of Rs. 500 while applying for the examination.

    Keep visiting the official website of Rajasthan PTET for more updates on the examination and other additional details required to appear for the examination.

    Also read, Rajasthan PTET Second Counselling Results 2019.

