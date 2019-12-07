JEE Main Admit Card 2020: How to Retrieve Lost Password and Application Number of JEE Mains Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the notification of the release of JEE Mains 2020 admit cards, i.e. on 6th December 2019.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR JEE MAINS 2020

The release date of the application form for the January session is 3 rd September 2019, and for the April Session, it is 2 nd week of January 2020.

September 2019, and for the April Session, it is 2 week of January 2020. The release of admit cards for the January session is December 6 th , 2019, and for the April session, it will be in the month of March 2020.

, 2019, and for the April session, it will be in the month of March 2020. The examination for the January session will be conducted from 6 th to 11 th January 2020 , and for the March session, it will be on the second week of April 2020.

, and for the March session, it will be on the second week of April 2020. The release of the Answer keys of the January session will be in the last week of January 2020, and for the April session it will be in the 4 th week of April 2020

week of April 2020 The results of the January session will be declared on 31 st January 2020, and the results of the April session will be declared on the last week of May 2020

January 2020, and the results of the April session will be declared on the last week of May 2020 The counselling dates of both the January and the April session will take place in the month of June and July 2020

WHAT TO DO IF THE CANDIDATE FORGETS THE JEE MAINS LOGIN ID PASSWORD?

In case the candidate forgets the JEE Mains password they can open the sign-in page

Once the sign-in page appears, the candidate can click on the link which says ‘Forgot Password’ that is available below the Sign-in option

The candidate will be taken to a new page where they can reset the password using any of these three options:

You can retrieve the password by choosing a security question and answer which you have given during the filling of the application form You can also use a verification code that will be sent to you on your registered mobile number Or you can use the reset link sent in your Email address

The candidates can use any of these options and retrieve their forgotten password.

WHAT TO DO IF THE CANDIDATE FORGETS THE APPLICATION NUMBER?

The candidates can visit the official website and then click on ‘I can’t access my account.’

In the next step, the candidates can select the option which reads ‘I forgot my JEE Main 2020 application number.’

The candidates will then be asked to fill the same details that they have filled during the time of form fill up. They will be asked to fill the following details:

Name of the candidate Mother’s name and Father’s name Date of birth and the state of eligibility Lastly, the candidates will be asked to enter the case sensitive security pin

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for JEE Main 2020 Exam Discussion / JEE MAIN 2020: Application Correction, Syllabus, Exam Date

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JEE Mains Examination 2020

Question: When will be the admit cards released for JEE Mains January 2020?

Answer: Admit cards for JEE Mains January 2020 have already been released on 6th December 2019 on the official website.

Question: What are examination dates for JEE Mains January 2020?

Answer: JEE Mains January 2020 examinations will be conducted from 6th January 2020 to 11th January 2020.

Question: When will be the results for JEE Mains January 2020 declared?

Answer: The results for JEE Mains January 2020 will be declared on 31st January 2020.

Question: Is it possible to retire the application number, if lost?

Answer: Yes, candidates can retrieve their lost application number through the official website after verifying their identity by answering some important questions.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: How to Retrieve Lost Password and Application Number of JEE Mains Exam was last modified:

Read More