SSC Tentative Vacancies for SI CAPF Delhi Police 2019 at ssc.nic.in

    SSC Tentative Vacancies for SI CAPF Delhi Police 2019: Candidates can get more details on the vacancy from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

    The notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the tentative vacancy details for the 2019 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination, which took place on December 4th, 2019.

    The Commission aims to fill up all the spots in which total number of 2,745 vacancies in this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.

    Candidates can get the vacancy details for various positions and departments at the official website.

    The exam will also include recruitment for Assistant Sub-Inspector position for CISF department, vacancy details for which have not be revealed in this notification. It is expected to be reveal soon in a near future date.

    The result of Paper-I of SI’s in Delhi Police or CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on May 25th wherein a total of 20920 candidates were declared for all the qualified candidates.

    The direct link is here, Vacancy details for the SSC SI 2019 recruitment.

    The exam has been held by the SSC for the next Phase II examination for the SI and ASI recruitment for Delhi Police department, CISF, and CAPF on September 27th of the year 2019 and the answer keys were released in October 2019. The candidates qualifying the Phase I examination and the PET stage were eligible to appear for the next round examination.

