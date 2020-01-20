JEE Mains 2020: Preparation Strategy Tips by JEE Main Topper Shubh Kumar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced JEE Main 2020 result and percentile score for Paper 1 on Friday, i.e. 17th January 2020. As the NTA JEE Mains results are out, a total of 9 students have scored 100 percentile this year as per the latest information.

Out of these, the first two are from Andhra Pradesh, one from Delhi NCR and Haryana; two are from Rajasthan and Telangana. However, last year there were 15 candidates who had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main January session.

Shubh Kumar, who is one of the toppers from Bihar started preparing for the NTA JEE Mains examination from 2018, just after he completed his 10th examination. But he made sure that his JEE preparations did not affect his school examination preparations. However, Shubh scored 97% in his Class 10 Board examination and he passed his Class 11 with 95% of marks.

On asking about his preparation strategy, he emphasized that he had started studying from 2018 and would spend 12- 14 hours studying. Out of these, 6-8 hours he had spent on preparing himself for the JEE Mains examination while the other 4 hours he dedicated to his school board examinations.

He also added that even though his board examination is near, Shubh will continue his preparation for the JEE Advanced and he also said that this would not hamper his studies as he had already prepared for his 12th board examination and this is what makes him confident enough in doing well in his upcoming 12th board exams

Shubh also said that if he does not prepare well for JEE Advanced, which is a more concept-based examination, it will hamper his score. He aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay and so he wants to get a good score so that he can fulfil his dream of studying in IIT Bombay

For his study material, he usually followed the materials from his coaching classes. Apart from that he also took regular mock tests at his Institute. He also mentioned that for an in-depth study, he studies Chemistry books by MS Chouhan, Awasthi, Cengage books in Maths and Physics by IE Irodov.

On asking about whether he follows any social media platform, he answered that he does not follow any online platforms for studies as well as socializing with others as according to him these platforms are distractions and can even hamper people’s mental peace

However, the online application of JEE Mains 2020 for the April session will release on February 7, 2020, and the application process will continue till March 7, 2020. The scanned images and payment of the application fee payment can be done till March 8, 2020.

