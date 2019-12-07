UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Result 2016-19 Announced on upsssc.gov.in, Steps to Download here

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Result 2016-19

The Result for the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC). Candidates can download the result release on the official website of UPSSC.

This recruitment notification has been released by the UPSSSC for 437 Cane Supervisor or Ganna Paryavekshak against the advertisement No. 20/Exam/2016 released in October 2016. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is 24th October 2016.

The result has been released on 6th December 2019. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) Cane Supervisor 2016-19 Exam on 31st August 2019. A total of 2475 candidates will get qualified for the next round.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Result 2016-19 is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Result 2016-19:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.

Click on the “Notice Board section” on the Home Page.

Go to the View Written Exam Result for the Post of Cane Supervisor Under the Advertisement 20 Exam 2016 on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to new window.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Result 2016-19.

Candidates will get selected based on the performance of candidates in the written exam for UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Posts. Those selected in the written exam will be called for the Interview round for which commission will release the dates and schedule shortly.

Stay tuned to the official website of UPSSSC for more updates and information.

