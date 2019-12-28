JEE Main Exam Pattern 2020 for Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3; Check Details here

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2020

The JEE exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on January 6, 2020 to January 11, 2020. The NTA has released an official notification stating that they have made some changes in the JEE pattern. The JEE exam will be divided into 3 papers, Paper 1, paper 2 and paper 3.

PAPER 1

The paper 1 examination will be conducted for the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology students.

There will be a total of 75 question which will be divided into 3 sections.

The 1st section is the Mathematical section where 20 multiple choice questions and 5 long answer questions will be asked.

The 2nd section is the physics section where 20 multiple choice question along with 5 essay type questions will be asked.

The last section is the chemistry section where the pattern will be 20 multiple choice question and 5 essay type questions.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

PAPER 2

The paper 2 examination is for the candidates who wants to choose bachelor of Architecture course.

The question paper will contain a total of 77 questions in total which will be divided into 3 sections.

The 1st section is mathematics where 20 multiple choice questions along with 5 long answer questions will be asked.

The 2nd section is for aptitude and 50 MCQ's will be asked.

section is for aptitude and 50 MCQ’s will be asked. In the last section 2 drawing questions will be present.

PAPER 3

Paper 3 will be for the Bachelor of Planning students

The question paper will have 100 questions which will be divided into 3 sections.

The 1st section is Mathematics where MCQ and essay questions will be asked.

2nd section will be the aptitude section with 50 MCQ's.

section will be the aptitude section with 50 MCQ’s. The final section will contain 25 MCQ’s based on planning.

