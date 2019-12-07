BECIL NMRC Skill Test Date 2019 Released at becil.com, Check here for more detail

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has come out with a notification regarding the schedule of the Skill test for the posts given below:

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Junior Engineer (Electronics)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Maintainer/Fitter

Electrician and Maintainer

Electronic and Mechanic

The candidates who have qualified the Noida Metro Exam can proceed and check the official website of BECIL Noida for updates on the Skill Test.

The results of the written exam which was held on 14th, 15th and 16th September 2019 are already out, and the candidates can check their results on the official website. There are a total number of 684 students who have qualified the examination out of which 591 candidates are qualified for the post of Maintainer or Electronic & Mechanic whereas the rest of the 93 candidates are qualified for the post of Maintainer/ Electrician

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NOIDA METRO RESULT 2019?

The candidates can visit the website of BECIL

On reaching the home page, the candidates can click on the link which reads ‘ Noida Metro 2019 results’

The candidates will then be redirected to the page which consists of the PDF file

The candidates can download and check the PDF file

The candidates can then take a printout of the merit list for future reference

IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE BECIL SKILL TEST

The candidates who have qualified the Noida Metro examination and who are eligible for the skill test should note that the Skill test will take place on the 14th of December 2019.

The timing of the examination for Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics is from 10 AM to 12 PM. And the timing of examination for Civil will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. The venue for the skill test is:

Gautam Buddha University, School Of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201308.

The Skill test for Maintainer will be held on 14th December and 15th December in the address given below:

Gautam Buddha University, School Of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201308.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for NMRC/BECIL Recruitment

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – BECIL Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the date of the BECIL Skill test?

Answer: The BECIL Skill test is scheduled on the 14th December for Junior Engineer and for the Maintainer it is scheduled on 14th and 15th of December

Question: How many candidates have qualified the NMRC examination?

Answer: A total number of 684 candidates have cleared the examination

Question: Where can I get the information regarding the BECIL Skill test?

Answer: You can visit the official website of BECIL, i.e. http://www.becil.com

Question: What is the venue of the examination?

Answer: Gautam Buddha University, School Of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh–201308.

BECIL NMRC Skill Test Date 2019 Released at becil.com, Check here for more detail was last modified:

Read More