Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 71 Assistant Professor Posts

The notification has been passed by Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University inviting online applications for the recruitment of assistant professors on its official website.

The interested and qualified for the post can apply online at the website on or before January 4, 2020. Nevertheless, the last date to submit the online application was December 17, 2019, being the last date. But there has been an extension of the last date for the submission of the application form.

Vacancy details-

15 Post-commerce,

8Post-economics,

9 Post- English,

2Post – environmental studies,

1Post – Hindi,

8Post – history,

1Post- HDFE,

11Post- maths,

3Post -philosophy,

7Post – political science,

4Post-Sanskrit,

2Post- sociology.

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates The end Date for Submission of Online Application: 17 December 2019

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates shall hold a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade with pointers wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned subject from an Indian University. Or

The candidates shall hold Ph.D. degree has been received from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top five hundred (500) in the world University ranking (at any time) by anyone of the following:

QS

The Times Higher Education or

The Academic Ranking Of World Universities of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Application fee:

The candidates of general, OBC and EWS category are expected to pay an application fee of Rs.500. There shall be no application fee that will be required from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 December 2019. The candidates shall apply through the online application form in the designated format with complete, correct information and attachments. It is the sole responsibility of the candidate for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are expected to fill the application form as accessible on the College website. Further specifications check the notification and stay updated through our page.

