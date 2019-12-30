TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2019 Released on tnusrbonline.org; Exam on 11th and 12th Jan 2020

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2019

The admit card for sub inspector of police (TK, AR, ASP) written exam 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of TNUSRB.

The TNUSRB admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam name, date, venue etc. It will also contain the individual details. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam hall along with one of their identity cards.

The official web to get more essential details on the exam and download the TNUSRB Hall Ticket for SI exam 2019 is www.tnusrbonline.org . Candidates must follow the mentioned instructions in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download TNUSRB Hall Ticket for SI exam 2019:

Visit the official website of TNUSRB mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “TNUSRB Hall Ticket for SI exam 2019” present on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login to the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the hall ticket for future use.

The direct link to download the TNUSRB admit card is here, TNUSRB Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

The exam for the departmental candidates will be on 11th January 2020 whereas the exam for the general candidates will be on 12th January 2020.

Candidates gets selected based on their performance in the written examination, Physical Endurance Test and Viva-voice.

