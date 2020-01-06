SYMPHONY 2020 – Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University

SYMPHONY, the annual fest if Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University is scheduled to take place on 8th to 10th January 2020. It is an annual cultural festival of JDMC which happens enthusiastically for three days. The event is one of the most awaited festivals of the University as it includes inter-college competitions organised by various societies such as Nritya, the western dance society organises Western Dance Competitions.

Nupur, the classical dance society organised various solo and group dance competitions as well. Followed by Solo and Group singing competitions. This year too, symphony will include various Street Plays, Business Battles, Debates, Quizzeria, Craft Competitions, Writing Competitions Ad-Mad, Create from Waste and fun activities like Graffiti, Mehendi, Face Painting, Braiding and many more! The festival will provide a great platform to all the students of colleges across Delhi University, Jamia Milia Aslamia , Ambedkar University and all the other universities across Delhi and NCR.

The expected footfall is around 7000+ and the most awaited part of the festival is the Star Concert that will take place on 10th of January.

This year, the famous Punjabi Singer Jass Manak will take over the stage by making everybody groove on this songs.

Students can enjoy various food stall like burger club, sardarjibuksh etc.

The fest will also include many fun games and activities stall. There will be dance, music and fun all across the college.

For regular updates, you can follow the Insta and Facebook page of Symphony-

https://instagram.com/jankidevi_memorial_college?igshid=xyitnc4er8xl

https://www.facebook.com/symphonyjankidevimemorial/

