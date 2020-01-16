Jammu and Kashmir Administration Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 572 Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant and other Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has invited applications for the 572 posts under various categories in 52 degree colleges. According to the official spokesperson, the administration in 2019 has approved to open the 52 colleges particularly living in rural and unserved pockets across Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision has been made in order to provide the quality education to the students across the state. The construction work for the 33 colleges has been allotted to the roads and buildings department and the remaining construction has been assigned to the Jammu and Kashmir projects construction corporation.

The posts has been created to make the colleges fully functional as soon as possible.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can note the following vacancies details released by Jammu and Kashmir Administration:-

Post Name Number of Vacancies Principal 52 Assistant Professor 208 Physical training instructor 52 Junior Assistant 52 Library assistant 52 Accounts assistants 52 Orderly 52 Chowkidars 52 Total 572

Education System

The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir has certainly made the progress but the education system has not yet made the progress. But now the government of Jammu and Kashmir is taking the action to improve the quality of education in the state. Therefore the decision was taken to open more colleges in the state and posts has been created accordingly to make the colleges functional.

The state has always been chose for the travelling purposes but now the central and the state government are trying their level best to change the scenario of education in Jammu and Kashmir. The hope is that the foreign students and students from other countries of India should consider Jammu and Kashmir not only for the travel purpose but also for the education purposes.

There are reserved seats for foreign nationals in the common entrance test and qualifying students can opt for admission in engineering college in Jammu and Kashmir.

