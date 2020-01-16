MAH CET 2020 MCA Application Process Started on cetcell.mahacet.org; Last Date to Apply is 22nd Feb

MAH CET 2020 MCA Application Process

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra have initiated the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH MCA CET application process. Candidates interested to apply for the MAH CET 2020 MCA examination must visit the MAH CET official website.

The application process began yesterday. The MAH CET 2020 application process started on 15th January 2020 and will end on 22nd February 2020. The MAH CET 2020 MCA exam is scheduled to be held on 28th March 2020.

Important Dates:

The online application process started on January 15, 2020 The application process ends on February 22, 2020 The admit card will be releasing on March 8, 2020 Date of the Online CET Exam March 23, 2020 The result will get declared on April 15, 2020

The site to get more details on the MAH CET 2020 examination is www.cetcell.mahacet.org .

Steps to apply for MAH MCA CET 2020 MCA:

Visit the MAH CET official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “MCA Application forms” available on the home page.

Register yourself by entering your details.

Or directly login if you have already registered.

Upload your picture and signatures as per the format given.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on the submit.

Take a print of the MAH CET 2020 MCA submitted application form for future reference.

Click here to go to the direct link for filling the application form of Maharashtra CET MCA 2020

The MAH CET 2020 Examination will be a computer-based test conducted in various centres across Maharashtra and will grant admission to students across the Govt. and Private institutions of Maharashtra.

The applicants must be an Indian National/Citizen with a minimum of 3 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognised college/university and must essentially have mathematics as one of the subjects at the time of graduation.

<noscript><iframe title="MHT CET 2020 Registration Dates Out! | MHT CET 2020 Latest Updates | Application Form | By PSD1" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bSazD0WRUUM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

