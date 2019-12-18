Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020 : Apply Online for 39 Junior Engineer(JE), Station Controller and Maintainer Post at transport.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Jaipur metro rail corporation of India has invited interested applicants for the recruitment of 2020. There are a total of 39 posts vacant for the candidates. The 39 posts consist of positions like Junior Engineer, station controller and maintainer.

Each post has different eligibility criteria for them and candidates need to make sure if they fulfill the required criteria for the desired post. The interested candidates need to apply for the positions through online mode.

The final date for applying to the posts is 23rd January 2020. Candidates should visit the official website of Jaipur metro rail corporation for the application and further details.

Here are the eligibility criteria and a number of vacancies for applying to each post:

There are Four vacancies for the post of station controller or train operator. Candidates need to be a graduate from higher secondary or an equivalent examination from any recognized board to apply for the post. He should also have physics or mathematics as one of the subjects in graduation from higher secondary.

There are Four vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical). Candidates need to be a graduate in electrical engineering from any recognized university to apply for the post with a minimum of 50%.

There are Three vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Electronics). Candidates need to be a graduate in electronics or electronics and communication from any recognized university with a minimum of 50% to apply for the post.

There are Four vacancies for the post of junior engineer (civil). Candidates need to be a graduate in civil engineering from any recognized university with a minimum of 50% to apply for the post.

There are Six vacancies for the post of customer relation assistant. Candidates need to be a graduate in discipline from any recognized university with a minimum of 50% to apply for the post.

There are Six vacancies for the post of the maintainer (electrician). Candidates need to have a national trade certificate in electrician or state trade certificate in an electrician.

There are Nine vacancies for the post of the maintainer (electronics). Candidates need to have a national trade certificate in electronic mechanic or state trade certificate in an electronics mechanic.

There is One vacancy for the post of the maintainer (fitter). Candidates need to have a national trade certificate in fitter or state trade certificate in fitter.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of Jaipur metro rail corporation of India?

Answer: The official website is http://transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc

Question: How many vacancies are there?

Answer: There are 39 vacancies.

Question: What is the last date to apply?

Answer: The last day is 23rd January 2020.

Question: What is the mode of application?

Answer: Candidates have to apply online.

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020 : Apply Online for 39 Junior Engineer(JE), Station Controller and Maintainer Post at transport.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More