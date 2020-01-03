DGVL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 74 Junior Engineer Post at dgvcl.com, Steps How to Apply

DGVL Recruitment 2020

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL) has released the latest notification regarding the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer. Therefore, candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the online website and fill the application form available on the website. The candidates should note that they should complete the application process before the last date i.e. 22nd January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The application process for the Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL) recruitment will start from 2nd January 2020

The last date for filling up the form for Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL) is 22nd January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 74 posts which are further divided into the following:

For the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) there are 66 vacancies

For the post-Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-IT) there are 8 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The eligibility criteria for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) is that the candidates should possess a B.E.(Electrical)/ B.Tech.(Electrical)from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE and they should have a minimum of 55% marks

The eligibility criteria for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-IT) is that the candidates should have a B.E.(IT/Computer)/ B.Tech.(IT/Computer). They should make sure they get their degrees from a recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE. Also, they should have a minimum of 55% in the 7th & 8th Semester without ATKT.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of the candidates applying for the post is 35 years. However, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the UR, SEBC & EWS categories is Rs 500/-

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category is Rs 250/-

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates who are interested to apply for the post can visit the online website of DGVL i.e. http://www.dgvcl.com/dgvclweb/index.php

On reaching the homepage the candidates will have to click on the link regarding the recruitment process of DGVL

The candidates will then have to fill the application process through a prescribed format available on the website

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the application process of DGVL starting?

Answer: The starting date of the DGVL application process is 2nd January 2020

Question: When is the last date for the DGVL application process?

Answer: The last date of the DGVL application process is 22nd January 2020

Question: What is the official URL of DGVL?

Answer: The official URL of DGVL is http://www.dgvcl.com/dgvclweb/index.php

Question: What is the application fee for the DGVL recruitment process?

Answer: The application fee for:

UR, SEBC & EWS- Rs 500/-

SC/ ST- Rs 250/-

