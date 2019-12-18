LIC Mains Admit Card 2019 Released at licindia.in Exam Conduct on 22nd December, Check How to Download Call Letter

The prelims of LIC Mains were already conducted and the shortlisted candidates from the preliminary exam have to appear for the mains examination in order to move ahead with the joining process. The LIC Prelims exam was carried out on 30th and 31st October 2019.

The LIC Mains exam for the qualified candidates will be held on Sunday, 22nd December. Candidates should visit the official website of LIC India immediately to download their admit cards and know all the details about the final examination of LIC Mains.

The location and time slot of the examination will be visible on the call letter/ admit card itself. Candidates should follow the information given on the admit cards.

Here are the steps to download the admit card to help you with the download process without any difficulties:

Go to the official website of LIC Mains. You will be able to see the careers section at the bottom of the homepage of LIC India. Click on it. Click on the option that states recruitment of assistant 2019. Click the button that provides you with the link to download the call letter. A prompt will appear where you will have to enter your personal details to display your admit card. Your LIC Mains admit card will appear on the screen, and you should take a download of it in case you need it for future purpose. You may take a print out as well.

The exam to be carried on 22nd December will be of 200 marks. The question paper will consist of five sections. The five sections are General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability/Computer Aptitude and Hindi Language. Each section has an equal contribution of 40 marks.

Candidates need to carry the required documents with them to the examination centre. Candidates need to have their identity proofs with them along with their admit cards at the centre of examination. These identity proofs may include PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof.

Hence, the concerned candidates should head out to download the admit cards from the official website and carry ID proofs with them on the day of the exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of LIC India?

Answer: The official website of LIC India is licindia.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available in the examination that will be held?

Answer: An approximate of 7975 positions are vacant over various zones and regions in India.

Question: When will the examination take place?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 22nd of December 2019.

Question: What is the eligibility criterion for the exam?

Answer: The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and own Indian citizenship with the age limit of 18 years to 30 years.

