    • PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Consultants (Technical/Admin/Accounts/Audit) Posts, Check here for more detail

    Posted on by Vasudha

    PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019: PPV&FR Authority invited application for six Consultants posts. Candidates can get more details through the official website, www.plantauthority.gov.in

    PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019

    Applications are invited for the Consultant positions (Technical/Accounts/Audit/Admin) by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority and the interested candidates can apply for PPV&FR Authority, 2019 by following the format that is prescribed. This has to be done by the candidates before or on January 7, 2020.

    Summary of Job:

    • A notification is put out for the 2019 recruitment by the PPV&FR Authority for six posts for consultants in the field of Technical, Admin, Audit, Accounts.
    • The final date of submission for this recruitment program is January 7, 2020.
    • The official URL that can be visited to get further information on this recruitment process is as follows:

    www.plantauthority.gov.in/

    • The city that the recruitment process is centered in is New Delhi in India.
    • The educational qualification demands for a Doctorate in functional areas.

    Information Regarding Job Vacancy:

    • Three posts open for Technical Consultant
    • One post available for Admin Consultant
    • One post available for Accounts and Audit Consultant
    • One post available for Hindi Consultant

    Criteria for eligibility:

    Educational Qualification-

    • Ph.D. in the fields of both Plant Breeding and Genetics
    • The candidate should have a minimum experience in the relevant field of at least 10 years

    Age Limit-

    • Concerning the application receipt as on January 7, 2020, the candidate should not the exceed the age limit of 65 years

    Application Process:

    The candidates who are interested can apply for the 2019 Recruitment of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority through the format that is prescribed by PPV&FR Authority and it should be done so before Jan 7 or on Jan 7, 2020. This format is available on their above-mentioned official website.

    Self-certified testimonials, along with the filled application should be sent to the following address-

    Deputy Registrar &I/c (Admin), PPV&FR Authority, S-2, A Block, NASC Complex, DPS Marg, New Delhi-110012

