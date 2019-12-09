PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Consultants (Technical/Admin/Accounts/Audit) Posts, Check here for more detail

Applications are invited for the Consultant positions (Technical/Accounts/Audit/Admin) by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority and the interested candidates can apply for PPV&FR Authority, 2019 by following the format that is prescribed. This has to be done by the candidates before or on January 7, 2020.

Summary of Job:

A notification is put out for the 2019 recruitment by the PPV&FR Authority for six posts for consultants in the field of Technical, Admin, Audit, Accounts.

The final date of submission for this recruitment program is January 7, 2020.

The official URL that can be visited to get further information on this recruitment process is as follows:

www.plantauthority.gov.in/

The city that the recruitment process is centered in is New Delhi in India.

The educational qualification demands for a Doctorate in functional areas.

Information Regarding Job Vacancy:

Three posts open for Technical Consultant

One post available for Admin Consultant

One post available for Accounts and Audit Consultant

One post available for Hindi Consultant

Criteria for eligibility:

Educational Qualification-

Ph.D. in the fields of both Plant Breeding and Genetics

The candidate should have a minimum experience in the relevant field of at least 10 years

Age Limit-

Concerning the application receipt as on January 7, 2020, the candidate should not the exceed the age limit of 65 years

Application Process:

The candidates who are interested can apply for the 2019 Recruitment of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority through the format that is prescribed by PPV&FR Authority and it should be done so before Jan 7 or on Jan 7, 2020. This format is available on their above-mentioned official website.

Self-certified testimonials, along with the filled application should be sent to the following address-

Deputy Registrar &I/c (Admin), PPV&FR Authority, S-2, A Block, NASC Complex, DPS Marg, New Delhi-110012

PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Consultants (Technical/Admin/Accounts/Audit) Posts, Check here for more detail was last modified:

Read More