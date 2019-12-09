PPV & FR Authority Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Consultants (Technical/Admin/Accounts/Audit) Posts, Check here for more detail
Applications are invited for the Consultant positions (Technical/Accounts/Audit/Admin) by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority and the interested candidates can apply for PPV&FR Authority, 2019 by following the format that is prescribed. This has to be done by the candidates before or on January 7, 2020.
Summary of Job:
- A notification is put out for the 2019 recruitment by the PPV&FR Authority for six posts for consultants in the field of Technical, Admin, Audit, Accounts.
- The final date of submission for this recruitment program is January 7, 2020.
- The official URL that can be visited to get further information on this recruitment process is as follows:
- The city that the recruitment process is centered in is New Delhi in India.
- The educational qualification demands for a Doctorate in functional areas.
Information Regarding Job Vacancy:
- Three posts open for Technical Consultant
- One post available for Admin Consultant
- One post available for Accounts and Audit Consultant
- One post available for Hindi Consultant
Criteria for eligibility:
Educational Qualification-
- Ph.D. in the fields of both Plant Breeding and Genetics
- The candidate should have a minimum experience in the relevant field of at least 10 years
Age Limit-
- Concerning the application receipt as on January 7, 2020, the candidate should not the exceed the age limit of 65 years
Application Process:
The candidates who are interested can apply for the 2019 Recruitment of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority through the format that is prescribed by PPV&FR Authority and it should be done so before Jan 7 or on Jan 7, 2020. This format is available on their above-mentioned official website.
Self-certified testimonials, along with the filled application should be sent to the following address-
Deputy Registrar &I/c (Admin), PPV&FR Authority, S-2, A Block, NASC Complex, DPS Marg, New Delhi-110012