Indian Oil Recruitment for 37 Non-Executive Personnel Posts on iocrefrecruit.in, Apply before 29th Nov 2019

Indian Oil Recruitment 2019

Indian Oil is seeking deserving candidates for the recruitment of Non-Executive Personnel Posts. There are total of 37 posts vacant for Non-Executive personnel posts. Interested Candidates can apply before 29th November 2019 in a prescribed format.

Vacancy Details:

The following are the open positions in Indian Oil: –

Posts Number of Vacancy Junior Engineering Assistant-IV for Production 33 Junior Engineering Assistant – IV or Junior Technical Assistant -IV 02 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV for Instrumentation 02

The posts are open for candidates to work at Panipat City, Haryana, India. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. The written test is scheduled to be conducted on 08th December 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary to meet the eligibility criteria before the candidates apply for the posts. Candidates can check below the educational qualifications required for the selection:-

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV for Production – Candidates should have the three-year diploma in Refinery/petrochemical/Chemical Engineering or B.Sc. from any recognized university. Candidate should have scored minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and SC candidates should have scored minimum of 45 percent marks.

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV – Candidates must have the three-year diploma in mechanical engineering from any recognized university. Candidate should have scored minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and SC candidates should have scored minimum of 45 percent marks.

Engineering Assistant for Instrumentation – Candidate should have the three-year diploma in Instrumentation & Electronics from any recognized university. General and OBC Candidates must have minimum of 50% marks and 45 percent marks for SC/ST Candidates.

The official website is https://www.iocrefrecruit.in where candidates can check the details for the recruitment process.

Application Procedure:

Indian Oil will accept the application form only through online mode. Therefore, candidates should visit the official website to submit the application. The application window has already been opened from 29th October 2019 and will remain open till 29th November 2019.

Also read, IOCL Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SboAICJqzZo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Indian Oil Recruitment for 37 Non-Executive Personnel Posts on iocrefrecruit.in, Apply before 29th Nov 2019 was last modified:

Read More