Why choose PGDM-Rural Management Programme in WeSchool?

Rural Management has become a prime focus in the present scenario. India’s rural population is more than that of the urban which automatically creates a large market exposure for companies and gain customers at large. Rural Management as a specialised field of a study aims to bring about an overall positive change in the rural society by effectively Planning, Organising, Directing and Controlling various personal, professional and infrastructural aspects which are crucial for growth and development. All the sectors you are looking forward into like BFSI, FMCG, IT, Manufacturing are emphasising on bridging the gap between urban and rural economy.

The curriculum at WeSchool primarily focuses on rural management programme be at Grassroots, basically it is a seven day programme where students are asked to live in a village to understand the ecosystem. Global citizen leadership is also an integral part of the course. It involves live problem statements given by companies like RCF, carrier. Students get a chance to do stakeholder mapping of all levels. The best part about GCL is you don’t end up just with a power point presentation, but you actually understand the scenario and come up with a prototype solutions which can be actually used by a company. Different competitions and surveys engage students in a productive manner. Faculty teaching in the institute has had tremendous experience in the industries like Agri Business, Consumer behaviour etc. We have visiting faculties coming from an industry to enrich students with their knowledge. All our alumni are working in companies like ICICI, Pidilite , Govardhan and they are very successful. As a professional, you are expected to know all kind of disciplines like marketing, operations, finance and HR.

The course provides a broad perspective about all the subjects. Along with a rural specialisation, you get a bird’s eye view of all sorts of functionalities. You are able to leverage your true potential by taking constant efforts. The projects will allow you to adapt to different situations like going to customers, talking about markets. Generation of an idea to convert ideas into business is the training that you will get during your course. The exposure you will get from the internships will prove to be pivotal in enhancing your skills. Rural Management will prove to be a great platform to fulfil your aspirations.

Tanya Jaiswal,

PGDM-Rural, 2019-21

WeSchool Mumbai.

