ISRO Admit Card 2020 Released at isro.gov.in, Steps How to Download

The Indian Space Research Organization/Department has published the latest notification regarding the release of the ISRO admit card 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for ISRO examination can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website of ISRO i.e. www.isro.gov.in.

The examination will take place on the 12th of January 2020 in various examination centres across the country. The written examination will be conducted at twelve centres such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

EXAMINATION PATTERN

The ISRO examination will include 80 objective type questions of equal marks. The selected candidates will then have to appear for a personal interview. The shortlisted candidates will be notified about the schedule and venue of the interview via e-mail. Therefore, the candidates are advised to provide a valid email ID.

ISRO has started the recruitment process in order to fill up 327 vacant seats for the posts of Scientist/ Engineer in the organization. The interested candidates were able to fill up the application form from 16th October 2019, and the application process ended on 4th November 2019. In order to get more information and other recent updates the candidates should keep a check on the official website of ISRO

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD?

1. Visit the official site of ISRO at www.isro.gov.in.

2. On reaching the home page, the candidates will have to click on ISRO Admit Card 2020 link available under Careers section.

3. On the new page, the candidates will have to enter the registration number, date of birth, etc.

4. The admit card will then be displayed on the candidate’s screen.

5. The candidates will have to check the details of the admit card

6. The candidates can download the admit card and then keep a hard copy for future use

The Appointed candidates will get salary in Pay Matrix of Level 10 in the basic pay of Rs. Rs. 56,100/- p.m. In addition, Dearness Allowance [DA], House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance are payable as per extant rules on the subject.

DETAILS PRINTED ON THE ISRO ADMIT CARDS

After downloading the admit card, the candidates should look for these following details and make sure all the details are correct

Roll Number/User ID

Registration No

Password

Name & Address

Venue code

Venue of exam

Date of exam

Space for photograph

Space for signature

Space for thumb impression

Space for Invigilator signatures

Important guidelines for exam

Since the examination will be conducted on 12th January 2020 and so the candidates can download the admit cards at the earliest.

