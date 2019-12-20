ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 80 Vacancies for Scientist/Engineer and Medical Officer Post

Indian Space Research Organisation is a public sector entity which heads India’s space exploration program and is regarded as the leading space agency across the world. In order to maintain its high quality standards, ISRO conducts various recruitment drives periodically.

Moreover, many candidates aspire for an opportunity to work with ISRO and actively seek out available vacancies. There is an important piece of news for candidates looking for an opportunity to work with ISRO. In its latest recruitment drive, ISRO has invited applications from interested candidates for 80 vacancies available with it.

Out of the 80 advertised vacancies, 59 belong pertain to the profile of Scientist/Engineer (SC), 19 vacancies pertain to the post of Scientist/Engineer (SD), and 2 vacancies pertain to the profile of Medical Officer (SD/SC).

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies available under ISRO Recruitment 2019, must log-on to the official website of ISRO recruitment @ www.vssc.gov.in and complete their applications.

The application process has already started on 20th December 2019, so the candidates should not wait longer and submit their application as soon as possible. The last date for receipt of the applications as well as payment of the application fee is 3rd January 2020. The application deadline will not be extended under any conditions.

Thus, any applications received after the cut-off date will be rejected outright. The details regarding the examination will be notified after the application process closes.

In order to apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2019, general category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 250. Other category candidates, as well as female candidates, need not pay any application fee.

After all the applications are received and scrutinized by the selection committee, the selected candidates will be called for a written test or directly for the interview.

Candidates must note that merely fulfilling the eligibility criteria does not make them eligible for appointment, the decision regarding selection of candidates has to be made by the selection committee. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of the candidate.

Any applications that are incomplete will be rejected without any intimation to the candidate. Any queries or questions should be directed through the VSSC website or email only.

