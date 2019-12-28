ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Scientist, Engineer and Medical Officer Posts on isro.gov.in

The notification has been declared by ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar welcoming applications for the post such as Scientist, Engineer, and Medical Officer posts.

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for ISRO-Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar i.e. SDSC Shar Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 January 2020 being it the last date. For brief detail check below-

Important Date:

The important dates are as follows-

Particulars Dates · State Date of Online Application: 28 December 2019 · Closing Date of Online Application: 17 January 2020

Vacancy Details

The vacancy details are as follows-

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’: 19 Posts

Medical Officer ‘SD’/’SC’: 02 Posts

Age limit-

For details of the age and relaxation candidate shall check notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The education qualification is as follows-

Scientist or Engineer ‘SC’:

The candidate shall hold BE/B. Tech./ME/M. Tech. or equivalent postgraduate degree in Engineering in first class with a total min. of 65%of marks or CGPA or CPI grading as per the degree should be of 6.84 on a 10 pointers scale. Concise 65 percent marks or CGPA 6.84 on 10 pointers in division B solely for candidates with AIME or Grade IETE Qualifications.

Medical Officer ‘SD’ or SC’:

The candidate should hola MBBS plus Diploma in Pediatrics or Ophthalmology acknowledged or registered with Medical Council of India (MCI).

For details regarding experience and age relaxation candidate shall check the official notification.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for ISRO-Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar (SDSC Shar) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 January 2020. Interested and eligible candidates may visit the official website https://www.shar.gov.in/ or https://apps.shar.gov.in/ for the detailed Notice.

Also, note that the Applications will be accepted online only. The site will command open from 28 December 2019 (10:00 am) to 17 January 2020 (5:00 pm) for enrolling in the applications.

