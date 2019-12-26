UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Application Process Closing Today on upenergy.in

UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Application Process

Today is the last day to submit the application for UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee – Civil posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) which is upenergy.in. There are total of 31 vacancies released by the UPPCL for the junior engineer trainee- civil. The application process began from 05th December 2019 and last date to submit the application is 26th December 2019.

Important Dates

Candidates who are interested in working with UPPCL should note the following important dates for UPPCL: –

Event Name Date Beginning of application form 05th December 2019 Last date to submit the application 26th December 2019 Submitting the application fee 05th December to 26th December 2019 Computer based test First week of February 2020

The official website to get more details on the UPPCL exam is https://www.upenergy.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for the candidates to meet the following eligibility criteria: –

The minimum age for the candidate should be 21 years of age and maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years of age. There is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

It is mandatory for the candidates to be a diploma holder in civil engineering from any recognized university.

Candidates should visit the official website of UPPCL for further details before filling the application form.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test. The written test will be conducted online through computer based and the duration of the exam will be 3-hour duration. The question paper will comprise of 200 questions and will be for total 200 marks. The computer-based test will be conducted at Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra cities.

Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the pay scale of INR 44900/- as per the pay matrix of level – 7.

Also read, UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment 2019.

