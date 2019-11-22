CnRD Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Peons Post at megcnrd.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Application Process

Community and Rural Development Department, Meghalaya is a state department that is in the state of Meghalaya and looks into the development of the rural community. They have been working towards accelerating economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people living in these areas. The department aims for the generation of such programs and policies that will contribute to the alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

According to a recent notification by the Community and Rural Development Department, Meghalaya, vacancies are available for which the Department has invited applications. Candidates should take a look at the vacancy details.

The vacancy is for the post of Peons. There are 6 vacancies for the post. Candidates can apply for the posts once they get an idea about the application procedure. The application process for the post has already started. The applications are going to be continued till 10th December 2019. No more applications will be accepted after 5:00 pm.

While making their applications, candidates should also check out the eligibility criteria. They can take note of the same –

Candidates should have a minimum education till class VIII.

Minimum age of application is 18 years.

The maximum age for making the application is 27 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

In order to make the application, candidates can go through the notification or follows a step-wise explanation as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Community and Rural Development Department, which is http://megcnrd.gov.in/

Step-2 : Go to the What’s New section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Under this section, click on the link which reads “Online Application for the post of Peon in the Directorate of Community & Rural Development.”

Step-4 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step-5 : Candidates will have to register themselves to the website. If they are registered to the website, they should log in. If they are not registered, they must first register themselves and then log in themselves.

Step-6 : The application form must be then filled up with great details. The details should be checked in order to avoid mistakes.

Step-7 : The payment of the application fees must be paid.

Step-8 : The application should then be submitted. One can take a printout of the application for future reference.

As for the payment of the application fees, candidates belonging to the General Category will have to pay Rs 100/- Candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will to pay Rs 50/- The payment should be made through an online mode only.

The applicants will have to appear for a written test in Shillong. Those who qualify in the exam will then be shortlisted and called for a personal interview.

