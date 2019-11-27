TNTRB Computer Instructors Result 2019 Announced on trb.tn.nic.in, Get Details here

TNTRB Computer Instructors Result 2019

The result for the Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade – 1 Examination 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB). Candidates can download their result from the official website of TNTRB.

The computer-based test for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB (or TNTRB) for the Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade – I (Post Graduate cadre) was held on 23rd June 2019 and 27th June 2019.

A total of 26882 candidates appeared for Computer Instructor Grade – I (PG Cadre) Examinations. The answer keys for the exam held were published on 29th July 2019. Candidates were made to submit their objections till 3rd August 2019.

The official website to check the result for TNTRB Computer instructor 2019 exam was www.trb.tn.nic.in . Candidates will be able to check their result by following the instructions mentioned below.

Steps to download TNTRB Computer Instructors Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of TNTRB.

Click on the “Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) – 2018 – 2019 – Publication of Computer Based Examination Result” given on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the result file for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for TNTRB Computer Instructors Result 2019.

A short notification has been released by the board, where it is mentioned that the normalized marks are calculated as multi sessions examinations were conducted for the same recruitment.

Keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) for latest updates.

Read More