    • HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet to be Released Soon on bseh.org.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020: Candidates can check for the Tentative Dates and the Final Date Sheet to be Released Soon on bseh.org.in.

    HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

    The board will be releasing the HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 or HBSE 12th Time Table 2020 soon. Candidates going to appear in the 2020 board exam can check the date sheets once released on the official website of HBSE.

    Students can check the below mentioned tentative exam date sheet for class 12th 2020 board exam but soon the final date sheet will be releasing on the official website. The complete HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 will also be available here for download in PDF format once released.

    Exam Dates:

    Name of the Board Tentative Board
    HBSE 12th Board Exams 2020 1st week of March 2020
    HBSE 12th Board Exams 2020 1st week of April 2020

    The official website to get more details is http://www.bseh.org.in/.

    The above dates are suggested by experts. Soon the final dates will be releasing.

    HBSE 12th Previous Exam Dates:

    Dates Name of the Subject
    07-Mar-19 English (Core/ Elective)
    09-Mar-19 Hindi (Core/ Elective)
    12-Mar-19 Physics/ Economics
    13-Mar-19 Fine Arts (All Options)
    14-Mar-19 History/ Biotechnology
    15-Mar-19 Music Hindustani/ Computer Science
    16-Mar-19 ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services)
    18-Mar-19 Mathematics
    19-Mar-19 Military Science/ Agriculture/ Dance (All Options)
    22-Mar-19 Geography
    25-Mar-19 Punjabi
    26-Mar-19 Political Science
    27-Mar-19 Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration
    28-Mar-19 Physical Education
    29-Mar-19 Sociology/ Entrepreneurship
    30-Mar-19 Psychology/ Biology/ Philosophy/ Business Studies
    01-Apr-19 Home Science
    02-Apr-19 Sanskrit/ Urdu
    03-Apr-19 Retail/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT & ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary/ Ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Paddy Farming/ Media Animation

    We are providing the previous year exam dates so that students will get an idea of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th exam and will start the preparation accordingly.

    Keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

