HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet to be Released Soon on bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The board will be releasing the HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 or HBSE 12th Time Table 2020 soon. Candidates going to appear in the 2020 board exam can check the date sheets once released on the official website of HBSE.

Students can check the below mentioned tentative exam date sheet for class 12th 2020 board exam but soon the final date sheet will be releasing on the official website. The complete HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 will also be available here for download in PDF format once released.

Exam Dates:

Name of the Board Tentative Board HBSE 12th Board Exams 2020 1st week of March 2020 HBSE 12th Board Exams 2020 1st week of April 2020

The official website to get more details is http://www.bseh.org.in/.

The above dates are suggested by experts. Soon the final dates will be releasing.

HBSE 12th Previous Exam Dates:

Dates Name of the Subject 07-Mar-19 English (Core/ Elective) 09-Mar-19 Hindi (Core/ Elective) 12-Mar-19 Physics/ Economics 13-Mar-19 Fine Arts (All Options) 14-Mar-19 History/ Biotechnology 15-Mar-19 Music Hindustani/ Computer Science 16-Mar-19 ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services) 18-Mar-19 Mathematics 19-Mar-19 Military Science/ Agriculture/ Dance (All Options) 22-Mar-19 Geography 25-Mar-19 Punjabi 26-Mar-19 Political Science 27-Mar-19 Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration 28-Mar-19 Physical Education 29-Mar-19 Sociology/ Entrepreneurship 30-Mar-19 Psychology/ Biology/ Philosophy/ Business Studies 01-Apr-19 Home Science 02-Apr-19 Sanskrit/ Urdu 03-Apr-19 Retail/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT & ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary/ Ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Paddy Farming/ Media Animation

We are providing the previous year exam dates so that students will get an idea of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th exam and will start the preparation accordingly.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

Also read, Haryana Open School Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HYW8kFZ2SBY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet to be Released Soon on bseh.org.in was last modified:

Read More