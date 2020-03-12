SIESCOMS Students Speak #6

Nikhil (PGDM 2019-21)

I always used to see SIESCOMS students in proper formal attire giving that corporate vibes to an aspiring engineering student from the same campus i.e. SIES GST. Always had this vision of having this same feeling and grow more as a person in this same institute itself but my way forward was not clear.

After completion of my engineering, I worked as Client Service Representative at Diadeis premedia, after which I took this step to take a break and prepare for my MBA ENTRANCE exam which I cracked and got sufficient marks and caliber to join SIESCOMS and cherish my old days again, be more responsible and grow gracefully as an individual.

SIESCOMS gives you an opportunity to get practical exposure through various activities like SLIP, Experiential learning and Ideathon. Moreover, TRIMESTER pattern has actually given us a glimpse of how to handle pressure in crunch situations. So my dear future MBA aspirants, Join SIESCOMS and make it count

