IMI Delhi Placement Repot 2019: 100% Successful Placements for 2017-19 Batch with Highest CTC – 27.5 LPA

The International Management Institute, Delhi, has released their official placements report for the batch of 2017-2019.

Based on their statistics, the qualifying students come from distinct educational backgrounds and possess extensive knowledge of industries in the likes of Analytics, Consulting, Media, Energy and Power, BSFI, Retail, E-commerce, Automotive, IT/ITES, Construction, and FMCG/D sector.

Given below are the placement patterns based on various parameters:

Demographics

36% female and 64% male candidates successfully placed.

Work Experience

Freshers – 58%

Work Ex of One Year – 10%

Work Ex of One-Two Years – 15%

Work Ex of Two-Three Years – 13%

Work Ex of more than Three Years – 4%

Educational Background

Engineering Graduates comprised of 61% of the total number of candidates, Commerce graduates made up a solid 25%, while Arts and Science Graduates were both 7% each of the total batch.

Overall Statistics

The highest compensation package (all figs. in Rs. Lacs per annum) that was secured during the 3 courses was 27.5, while the average was 13.11, and median was 12.52. The average and median packages of the top 10% were 19.19 & 18.30 respectively, that of the top 20% were 17.41 & 16.63 respectively, and the top 30% were 16.43 & 15.86 respectively.

Out of a total count of 308 qualified candidates, students holding Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) secured 221 seats, the ones with PGDM (Banking & Financial Services) got 49 seats, and those who were a part of PGDM (Human Resource Management) occupied 38 seats.

Highlights

100+ Participating Companies

46% New Recruiters in the final process of placement

50 PPOs offered

Highest CTC – 27.5 LPA

100% successful placements

Top Recruiters

From the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry, major recruiters were HDFC Bank, TATA AIA, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Darashaw, HSBC amongst others.

Manufacturing companies and conglomerates such as Shell, Reliance Industries Limited, Nissan, TATA Motors, RPG Enterprises, BMW, and more offered placements.

From IT/ITES sector, some recruiters were Infosys, Accenture, HCL, NIIT Technologies, Wipro.

Some of the recruiters from FMCG/FMCD/Retail/Real Estate were Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, IKEA, Orient Electric, Café Coffee Day, and CBRE.

Recruiters from Consulting/Analytics/Market Research/Media included KPMG, Nielsen, Deloitte, Gartner, and many more.

For more details visit source: https://www.imi.edu/delhi/assets/img/pdf/imi_final_placement_report_fpr.pdf

