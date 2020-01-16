IMO Results 2019-20 to be Declared on sofworld.org; Check for More Details here

HomeEngineering Articles
    IMO Results 2019-20: Candidates can check the result to be released on the official website, sofworld.org.

    The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) result on its official site. The competitors who have taken the SOF IMO assessment can visit the official site of SOF, sofworld.org and then check and download their result.

    The SOF results for level 1 of NCO, ICO 2019-20 would be announced online of their official site in last week of January 2020. SOF has already published the results of NSO, IEO, IGKO 2019 available on their website. Usually the exam conducting body gives the SOF Olympiad results within eight weeks of each test.

    The applicants can check their outcomes either from SOF official site and follow the step wise instructions for the same below. Students need to login with their IMO index number to get the outcomes.

    How to check the result of SOF IMO?

    Applicants must follow the points mentioned below to check and download the SOF IMO result.

    • Log on to the official website of SOF — www.sofworld.org .
    • Find the section called “Results” available on their homepage.
    • You will get directed to a new link within the SOF website.
    • Enter your IMO roll number and other details, if asked and click on ‘view results’.
    • The SOF IMO result will be shown on the screen.
    • You can download or take a print out of your SOF IMO result for future purpose.

