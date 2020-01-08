MSBTE Winter Result 2019 Released on msbte.org.in; Check for More Details here

MSBTE Winter Result 2019

The MSBTE Winter Result 2019 has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education. Candidates appeared in the MSBTE Winter exam can download their result from the official website of MSBTE.

The result has been declared today, January 7, 2020. The winter written examination was scheduled in November- December 2019 across the state in various exam centres. Candidates can check their results through the direct link mentioned in this article.

The examination was conducted for 18 days in the month of November- December. Candidates appeared for the MSBTE Winter examination can check their result through these simple steps given below.

The website to get more details on the exam and download the MSBTE Winter Result 2019 is www.msbte.org.in .

Steps to check MSBTE Winter Result 2019:

Visit the official site of MSBTE as mentioned above.

Click on the “MSBTE Winter Result 2019” link available on the home page.

A new page to enter the login credentials and click on login.

Your result will get displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

You can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The direct link to download the result is here, MSBTE Winter Result 2019 – Direct link .

The examinations were held on weekdays. A total of 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Stay tuned to MSBTE website for more updates and timely information on the exam.

