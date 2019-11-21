ISC 2020 Class 11th Timetable Released on cisce.org, Check details here

ISC 2020 Class 11th Timetable

ISC 2020 Class 11th Annual Exam Timetable has been released by the CISCE- Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Students appearing the in the Class 11th ISC 2020 exam can download the exam time table from the official website of ISC.

The ISC Class 11th 2020 exam will begin from 10th February 2020 and will end on 4th March 2020. Students can now prepare well and effectively after seeing the schedule. It will help them to study strategically.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the starting of the exam for reading the paper along with the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper. Question Paper must be distributed to candidates at 08:45 AM to enable them start writing at 09:00 AM.

ISC Class 11 Annual Examination Timetable for February 2020:

Date of the Exam Time Name of the Subject February 10 09:00 AM (3 Hours) English – Paper 1 (English Language) February 11 09:00 AM (3 Hours) English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 12 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Mathematics February 13 09:00 AM (3 Hours) History February 14 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Physics February 17 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Commerce February 18 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Chemistry February 20 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Geography February 24 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Accounts February 25 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Biology February 26 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Sociology February 27 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Economics February 28 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Computer Science March 2 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Political Science March 3 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Business Studies March 4 09:00 AM (3 Hours) Psychology

Students appearing in class 11th exam for ISC 2020 board must keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

