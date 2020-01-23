HomeEngineering Articles
    MSBTE Exam 2020 Timetable Released on msbte.org.in; Check Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    MSBTE Exam 2020 Timetable: Candidates can download the MSBTE exam 2020 time table released on the official website, msbte.org.in.

    MSBTE Exam 2020 Timetable

    The MSBTE Summer Examination Timetable 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education, MSBTE. Candidates applied for this exam can download the exam time table released on the official website of MSBTE.

    Candidates can check the individual exam dates released on the official website. As per the Summer Schedule released the application forms for even semester and odd semester for regular and ex candidates begins today, January 23, 2020.

    The deadline to fill the application with normal fees is February 1, 2020, after which a late fee of INR 200 will be imposed on the candidates. Below table mention the important dates of the MSBTE exam 2020.

    The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the MSBTE Exam timetable 2020 is www.msbte.org.in .

    MSBTE 2020 Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The application process starts on January 23, 2020
    The application process ends on February 1, 2020
    Last date for RBTE Confirmation and application February 20, 2020

    MSBTE 2020 Examination Schedule:

    Name of the Examination Dates
    Practical Examination date 2020 March 31 to April 9, 2020
    Theory Exam Date April 16 to May 7, 2020
    Start of New Session 2021 June 17, 2020

    Steps to check MSBTE 2020 Examination Calendar:

    • Visit the official site of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.
    • Candidates can find an information brochure available in the middle of the homepage.
    • Check and download the exam time table.
    • Save and print the calendar for future reference.

    MSBTE 2020 results are scheduled to be declared in the second week of June 2020. Get more details on the examination on the official website of MSBTE.

