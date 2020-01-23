MSBTE Exam 2020 Timetable Released on msbte.org.in; Check Details here

MSBTE Exam 2020 Timetable

The MSBTE Summer Examination Timetable 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education, MSBTE. Candidates applied for this exam can download the exam time table released on the official website of MSBTE.

Candidates can check the individual exam dates released on the official website. As per the Summer Schedule released the application forms for even semester and odd semester for regular and ex candidates begins today, January 23, 2020.

The deadline to fill the application with normal fees is February 1, 2020, after which a late fee of INR 200 will be imposed on the candidates. Below table mention the important dates of the MSBTE exam 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the MSBTE Exam timetable 2020 is www.msbte.org.in .

MSBTE 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process starts on January 23, 2020 The application process ends on February 1, 2020 Last date for RBTE Confirmation and application February 20, 2020

MSBTE 2020 Examination Schedule:

Name of the Examination Dates Practical Examination date 2020 March 31 to April 9, 2020 Theory Exam Date April 16 to May 7, 2020 Start of New Session 2021 June 17, 2020

Steps to check MSBTE 2020 Examination Calendar:

Visit the official site of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.

Candidates can find an information brochure available in the middle of the homepage.

Check and download the exam time table.

Save and print the calendar for future reference.

MSBTE 2020 results are scheduled to be declared in the second week of June 2020. Get more details on the examination on the official website of MSBTE.

