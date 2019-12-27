GUJCET 2020 Exam Dates Released on gseb.org; Check for Exam Pattern and Other Details

GUJCET 2020 Exam Dates

A state level exam, The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET), which is an exam that is for admissions in degree for engineering and pharmacy courses institutions in the state will be held on 31st of March 2020.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test for 2020 is an exam that is conducted by GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board).

Exam paper pattern-

The question paper pattern will be such that it will consist of multiple-choice questions, as announced by the board on Thursday.

And each paper of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 will be assigned 40 marks each.

The official website to get more details on the GUJCET 2020 exam is http://www.gseb.org/ .

Duration of the exam-

The duration of these exams will be 3 hours.

Eligibility Criteria-

40% weightage to the percentile will be given while drawing the merit list. This is the percentile scored by the candidate in GUJCET 2020.

And for the percentile scored in Class XII of science stream in the board exams, 60% weightage will be given while drawing up the merit list.

