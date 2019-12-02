Science Olympiad Foundation NSO Answer Key 2019 Declared on sofworld.org, Steps to download here

Science Olympiad Foundation NSO Answer Key 2019

The answer key of National Science Olympiad (NSO) 2019 has been released today by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Candidates appeared in SOF NSO 2019 can check and download the answer key released on the official website.

The answer key will contain answers of all the sections; achievers’ section, science, and logical reasoning for classes 1st to 10th, and physics, chemistry, mathematics / biology, achievers’ section for class 11th and 12th.

The exam was held for Set A and Set B. Right now, only the answer key for Set A is made available for the download on the official website.

The official website to get more details on the SOF NSO 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.sofworld.org .

Steps to download SOF NSO Answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of Science Olympiad Foundation as mentioned above.

Click on the “SOF NSO answer keys Set A” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to anew page where for each of the classes from 1st to 12th, a separate answer key has been published.

The answer key will be in the form of PDF file.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future use.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, www.sofworld.org/sof-nso-answer-keys-set-2019 .

The exam was on 11th and 21st November 2019. The answer key which is available on the website is for the exam being held on 11th November 2019.

Students from Class 1st and 2nd will be awarded on the basis on Level 1 exam whereas for other classes, Level 2 will be considered for the qualification criteria. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more information.

