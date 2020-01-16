UP Police PAC Exam 2019 Updates: Girl dies during PET Test

UP Police PAC Exam 2019

On 15th January, a grievous incident occurred where a 20-year-old young lady got unconscious and died during a physical proficiency test (PET) for Uttar Pradesh armed police’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) selection test that was conducted at Bareilly’s Nakatiya. The test witnessed a total of 272 candidates who showed up for the assessment.

Just after completing a 2,400 metre run she had collapsed and was pronounced brought dead at the hospital. The young girl has been identified as Anshika Singh, daughter of a farmer from Fazalpur village in Baghpat district who aspired to join UP police force.

Anshika had cleared for PET but as soon as she completed the run, she collapsed said PAC commandant Vikas Kumar Vaidhya. In PET, female candidates need to finish 2.4 km run within 14 minutes while male competitors have to cover 4.8 km within 25 minutes.

Anshika had visited the test center with her father Ramveer Singh who was waiting for her daughter outside the PAC ground. Anshika was sound and physically fit and she had effectively finished the race, however abruptly tumbled down on the ground. She was rushed to the hospital was pronounced brought dead at the hospital. Her body has been sent for examination. Anshika also has two other siblings currently studying in school. She was planning for the PAC selection test for last two years.

Shalini Singh, another girl aged 21 years old fell unconscious in the middle of the strenuous running test. She had collapsed just before completing the running test. Her condition is steady now.

