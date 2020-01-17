NIN Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 19 Field Workers, Scientist B and others Post on 29th of January

The full form of ICMR is the Indian Council of Medical Research, and NIN is the National Institute of Nutrition which consists of 19 vacancies in different zones such as field workers, scientist B, project technician or lab technician, field attendant, computer programmer, etc.

An interested candidate is expected to possess the set of qualifications and experience in order to get selected for such posts. One can apply online by visiting the official website @ www.icmr.nic.in. The last date for submitting the applications or filling the entries is 29th January 2020 itself when the interviews will take place.

However, the selection for these posts shall be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the interview. The entry for these applications has started on 16th January 2020. The location of work in Hyderabad in the state of Telangana.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020- Qualification and Eligibility criteria

For higher posts such as Scientist B and computer programmer, a higher level of qualification is required. For Scientist B, degrees such as MBBS, BHMS, etc. and for a computer programmer, master’s in computer application, computer science, IT, etc. are required.

For field workers, lab technicians, field attendants, etc. higher secondary, a diploma of relevant degree is required along with the related sound work experience in the respective field.

A candidate is expected to be qualified from the recognized university or institute.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020- Application and Recruitment process

The candidate can either fill an online form in advance or can directly walk-in for interview at the National Institute of Nutrition on 29th January 2020 at 9:30 am.

The eligible candidates are required to get attested photocopies along with the passport-sized photograph.

The candidate has to appear for the written test and the interview during the selection process.

The recruitment is solely based on the performance in a personal interview. One has to appear for the walk-in written test and interview which is conducted by the special selection body.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020- Number of vacancies for each category

Scientist B- 1

Project technician (lab technician)- 6

Field attendant- 4

Computer programmer- 1

Fieldworker- 7

FAQs

Question: On what basis the recruitment body makes the selection under ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The selection for filling the various posts under ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020 is merely made on the basis of the candidates performing in the interviews.

Question: Which post is the highly paid under ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The pay scale increases on the basis of qualification and work experience and the highly paid posts are scientist B and computer programmer out of the many mentioned above.

Question: On which date the interviews will be conducted?

Answer: The interviews shall be conducted on the 29th of January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for ICMR NIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.icmr.nic.in

