Great Lakes Chennai Interim Placement Report 2020: Highest Domestic CTC offered is Rs 28.6 LPA

The Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai has published the Interim Campus Placement Report for the PGPM Class of 2020. The batch saw a record placement record with 95% of the students being placed within the 9 months of the start of the course.

The average CTC of the 2020 batch saw an increase from the previous year’s Rs.10.14 LPA to Rs. 13.6 Lakhs per annum. The highest domestic CTC offer also increased from the previous year to Rs. 28.6 Lakhs per annum.

PGPM 2020 Campus Placement Highlights

Major recruiters include top consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, EY, HCL and ZS Associates.

Highest Domestic CTC offered- Rs. 28.6 LPA.

Average CTC for the 2020 Batch- Rs. 13.6 LPA.

Average post-MBA CTC also increased 2.64 times from the pre-MBA CTC for the Class of 2020.

Top 10 Average CTC for the batch is Rs. 20.1 Lacs.

Function-Wise Offers

The highest per cent of offers,41%, went to Tech Consulting roles. This was followed by 20% offers for the Business & Strategy Consulting roles. 12% offers went to the Sales and Marketing and Analytics positions.

Sector-Wise Offers & Top Companies Participation

Consulting: 29% offers were from the Tech Consulting Companies and 21% were from the Business consulting organizations. Top companies like Accenture Strategy, Cartesian, Crayon Data, Deloitte US, Deloitte India, EY, Gartner, IPAC, Netcore, Tiger Analytics and ZS Associates visited Great Lakes for the recruitment purposes.

IT/ITES: Like the Consulting sectors, 29% of total offers were made from the IT/ITES sector. Top IT/ITES participant companies include Accenture Technology, Cognizant, Forsys, GAEA Global, GAVS, HCL, Hexaware, HTC Global, Infosys, ITC Infotech, L & T Infotech, Mindtree, NSEIT, TCS and Virtusa.

BFSI: The BFSI sector contributed 3% of the total offers for this batch. Top companies like HSBC Technologies, Aditya Birla Capital and Societe Generale visited Great Lakes Chennai campus for recruitment.

Digital/E-Commerce: 3% of the total offers came from the Digital/E-Commerce sector. Companies such as Amazon, eClerx, Magicbricks, Moglix, Social Beat, ZoloStays participated in the Campus placement process.

Offers from Other sectors like FMCG, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Real Estate, Sports constituted 5% of the total offers. Top participants of this sector were AbInbev, Decathlon, KALS Group, Ninjacart, Schindler, Sobha Realty, Zee Entertainment and Ultramarine.

Overall Top Recruiters

The overall top recruiters for the PGPM 2020 batches include Ab-Inbev, Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital, ADP, Amazon, Cognizant, Dell, Deloitte, Decathlon, EY, Gartner, HCL, HSBC, HTC Global, Infosys, ITC Infotech, L&T Infotech, Magicbricks, Societe Generale, TCS, Zee Entertainment, ZoloStays, ZS Associates.

Application Deadline for 2020 Academic Year: 25th February 2020

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for PGPM

The Great Lakes will accept the following management entrance test scores for the shortlisting process.

GMAT Scores (Between 1st January 2017 to 31st January 2020)

CAT 2018 / 2019 scores.

XAT 2019 / 2020 Scores

CMAT 2020 Scores (Cycle 3 Admission) for Chennai Campus

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized college/university. Students still pursuing their graduation are not eligible for applying to the PGPM degree. Only graduates can apply. A minimum of 24 months of full-time work experience is required for the candidates applying to the PGPM. Professionals with 18+ months of work experience with an excellent track record may also apply.

