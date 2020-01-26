IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 vacancies for various positions before 7th Feb on iitbhilai.ac.in

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020,

Indian Institute of Technology is one of the most popular names in Indian education sector. IITs are regarded as one of the most coveted education institutions in the country and attract students from all over the country.

In order to ensure uniform quality in its teaching standards, IITs conduct various recruitment drives periodically. Under the latest IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 46 vacancies available.

As per the official notification, the following are the details of the vacancies available under IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020

Deputy Registrar – 1 vacancy

Junior Assistant – 2 vacancies

Assistant Registrar – 1 vacancy

Assistant – 25 vacancies

Superintendent – 1 vacancy

Junior Superintendent – 3 vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer – 2 vacancies

Staff Nurse – 2 vacancies

Senior Computer Engineer – 1 vacancy

Assistant (Technical) – 4 vacancies

Superintendent (Technical) – 1 vacancy

Junior Superintendent (Technical) – 3 vacancies

The online application process for the IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020 has already commenced on the official website of IIT Bhilai. So, all the candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment process must log-on to the official website and complete their applications before the cut-off date.

The last date for submission of applications under IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020 is 7th February 2020. Thereafter the application window will be closed, and no new candidates will be eligible to apply.

So, all the candidate should not wait for the last day to submit their applications and should try to complete their applications as soon as possible. The last date for payment of the application fee online is 7th February 5.00 PM though through the offline mode, the candidates can pay their application fee by 9th February 2020.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The application fee to be paid by candidates from the unreserved category and OBC category is Rs. 100.

Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD category need not pay any application fee. Similarly, female candidates also need not pay any application fee.

Applications will be accepted through the official website of IIT Bhilai @ iitbhilai.ac.in.

FAQs

Question: Which is the official website for IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for IIT Bhilai is www.iitbhilai.ac.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 46 vacancies are available for different positions.

Question: Which is the last date for submission of the applications for IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submission of the applications is 7th February 2020.

Question: What is the application fee for female candidates?

Answer: Female candidates need not pay any application fee.

