    • IIT Madras HSEE 2020: Apply before 22nd Jan on hsee.iitm.ac.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    IIT Madras HSEE 2020: Candidates can apply before 22nd Jan on hsee.iitm.ac.in.

    IIT Madras HSEE 2020
    Online application for IIT Madras HSEE 2019 will be ending tomorrow that is on January 22, 2020. The examination is to be held on April 19, 2020. The application process began on December 11, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination, HSEE 2020 can apply through the official site of HSEE at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

    Important Dates:

    Start date of online registration process December 11, 2019
    Last date of application for option A January 22, 2020
    Last date of application for option B January 23, 2020
    Date of Examination April 19, 2020
    Date of Admit card issue March 18, 2020

    How to Apply?

    • Log on to the official site of HSEE, IIT Madras, www.hsee.iitm.ac.in .
    • Look for the information brochure of HSEE available on the site and read the guidelines
    • Next, go to apply online link.
    • Sign up to generate registration number entering your details
    • Enter your information to fill the application form and upload signatures and passport size photographs.
    • Proceed to application fee payment through online mode or bank challan
    • Take a print out of the filled application form for future use.

    The admission procedure to the post is assessment based. The competitors need to take the test to be considered for seats. There are 52 vacancies all together distributed into 26 positions in A and B. Designation of streams is done based on CGPA scored by the applicants during the initial three semesters, the inclination of the students and the seats accessible under each discipline. The applicants can peruse the official notice on the site hsee.iitm.ac.in and look or updates.

    Also read, IIT Madras HSEE 2020 Registration.

