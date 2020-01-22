IIT Madras HSEE 2020: Apply before 22nd Jan on hsee.iitm.ac.in

IIT Madras HSEE 2020

Online application for IIT Madras HSEE 2019 will be ending tomorrow that is on January 22, 2020. The examination is to be held on April 19, 2020. The application process began on December 11, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination, HSEE 2020 can apply through the official site of HSEE at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

The registration window for IIT Madras HSEE 2019 recruitment will close on January 22, 2020. Interested candidates who haven’t filled the form yet can apply before the deadline through the official site of HSEE at hsee.iitm.ac.in. The assessment is to be organized on April 19, 2020. The application window opened on December 11, 2019.

Important Dates:

Start date of online registration process December 11, 2019 Last date of application for option A January 22, 2020 Last date of application for option B January 23, 2020 Date of Examination April 19, 2020 Date of Admit card issue March 18, 2020

How to Apply?

Log on to the official site of HSEE, IIT Madras, www.hsee.iitm.ac.in .

Look for the information brochure of HSEE available on the site and read the guidelines

Next, go to apply online link.

Sign up to generate registration number entering your details

Enter your information to fill the application form and upload signatures and passport size photographs.

Proceed to application fee payment through online mode or bank challan

Take a print out of the filled application form for future use.

The admission procedure to the post is assessment based. The competitors need to take the test to be considered for seats. There are 52 vacancies all together distributed into 26 positions in A and B. Designation of streams is done based on CGPA scored by the applicants during the initial three semesters, the inclination of the students and the seats accessible under each discipline. The applicants can peruse the official notice on the site hsee.iitm.ac.in and look or updates.

Also read, IIT Madras HSEE 2020 Registration.

<noscript><iframe title="How to Prepare for HSEE Exam?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WzMxMtXhmts?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More