Air India Express Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 vacancies for various Posts Before 30 January

Air India Express

Air India Express Limited is one of the airlines which offers flight traveling at a cheap or low rate. It’s headquarters are located in Kochi, Kerela and it’s flight operations includes destinations from middle east and south east Asia.

There are lots of vacancies generated every year by Air India Express Limited, for the year 2020, it has notified the vacancy for 32 posts.

Managers (Flight Dispatch/Crew Scheduling), Deputy Managers (Crew Scheduling/Operations), Officer (Crew Scheduling), Senior Assistant (Operations/Co-ordination/Data Processing/Operations), Assistant – Technical Library, Chief Manager, Senior Officer, etc are the posts vacant in AIEL.

The last date for submitting job application is 30th January 2020, thus interested candidates have to apply before or on 30th January as no applications would be accepted after this date. For applying, an individual can visit the official website of AIEL and fill the application as per the prescribed format.

The application then has to be sent to the Cheif of HR Air India Express Limited Airlines house on their official address. Also, the application form has to be sent along with the legal original documents.

Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020- Eligibility Criteria, Qualifications and other details

Interested candidates applying for various posts at AIEL are expected to have a minimum qualification up to intermediate with maths and physics proficiency. A graduate degree in the field relevant to the post they are applying for, i.e. B.E, B. Tech, MBA, etc.

Any kind of degree the candidates possess, it is important that it should belong to a renowned and recognised university or institute.

Along with the qualifications, it is also necessary to have sound experience in the relative area of working which is relevant to the post a candidate is applying for. Zero to 12 years of work experience is required.

Candidates applying for various posts at AIEL must fall in the age group of 21 to 50 years as on 1st January 2020. However, relaxation of 3 years on the upper age limit is given to the OBC and 5 years to the ST or SC.

The candidates will be selected for various posts on the basis of their qualifications and other things too. A written test will be conducted along with the personal interview. An individual has to qualify both in order to get the job. Also, physical and medical examination of the candidate is required.

FAQs:

Question: What is the last date to submit job applications at AIEL?

Answer: The last date to submit job applications at AIEL is 30th of January 2020.

Question: What is the minimum age to apply for job at AIEL for the recruitment 2020?

Answer: An individual has to be 21 and above to apply for jobs at AIEL.

Question: What is the official website of Air India Limited?

Answer: The official website is www.airindia.in

