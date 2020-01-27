Wonders of Interdisciplinarity at JGBS

As mentioned in one of my previous posts, JGBS is one of the few b schools probably one of the very few ranked in NIRF that enjoys the fruits of interdisciplinarity due to it being in a big university comprising of 9 schools. Jindal Global Law School, Jindal Global School of Banking and Finance, Jindal Global School of Art and Architecture, Jindal Global School of Liberal Arts and so on are knowledge repositories for us students to spend the best 2 academic years of our lives so far. There are other advantages to this as well. Jindal Global School of Banking and Finance has all business-like curriculum and placement opportunities as JGBS. It is pertinent to mention here that there is no bar on taking cross elective courses across schools or seeking placements from career services of other schools as well. MBA students from JGBS have been offered jobs by companies like PVR Cinemas in the past which were recruiting students from Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities primarily.

There are several behavioural and cultural advantages to this system as well. We all know how Law affects business and how environment is becoming an ever- important issue in all industries with the introduction of green taxes and carbon emission control by all governments. So, as future entrepreneurs and business leaders, it becomes important for us to be in the knowhow of these angles in business. Jindal University has come up with the school of environmental studies under the able leadership of Professor Armin Rosencranz, a global leader in environmental studies and law who was a Professor at Stanford University. The access to internationally renowned faculty from all disciplines makes it all a truly international MBA experience here in Sonipat.

– Pavas Pandey

