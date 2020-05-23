IIM Visakhapatnam Final Replacement Report for PGP batch of 2020

IIM Visakhapatnam has recently released the final placement report for the PGP class of 2020. IIM Visakhapatnam has lived up to its reputation of being a top-notch business school in the country as it completes it final placements with a perfect century as the PGP batch of 2020 takes down the top placements in the country.

The students beat the seasonal winds and built upon the successful record of the past with not only bagging the niche roles with the industry leaders but also creating new roles in the rich-profiles roles and the winning packages. The strengths of the institution and its students were in full portray during the placement season.

IIM Visakhapatnam has been grateful to the recruiters for giving them interesting opportunities and have always valued their support. The relationship that they had built with the recruiters makes them get better opportunities each year.

This year was no exception to that with more recruiters coming on the campus with opportunities for the students and the portfolios also expanded this year in terms of the roles offered to the students at the institution.

The final placement season was held on a rolling basis that encountered the participation from 75 companies.

The top firms of the corporate world like Amazon, Anand Rathi, BrowserStack, Crompton, Delhivery, Franklin Templeton, GMR Group, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, KPMG, Mphasis, Mu Sigma, Raam Group, The Quarry, TVS Motors, Ultratech, Wipro participated in the placement. The other companies, like Infosys, FIITJEE, and Amara Raja, were also present for the placement process.

The majority of the roles offered to the students at IIM Visakhapatnam were from the IT/ITES domain that comprised of the 39 % of the total number of offers, followed by BFSI at 16 % of the total number of offers. 6 % of the roles were offered for the domain of education and technology, 6 % were offered for infrastructure, 6 % of the roles were for manufacturing, 5 % were for logistics, 4 % for automobile, 3 % for hospitality, consulting, and conglomerate each, 2 % for luxury goods, FMGC, and e-commerce each and 1 % for pharmaceuticals and media and advertising.

Going according to the function wise breakup, sales and marketing dominated the other field with 40 % of the total roles, followed by 17 % for the Operations, 9 % for Strategy and Finance each, 8 % for Consulting and 7 % for Analytics.

The trust reposed in the students resulted in various top-notch companies hiring this year as well like Amazon recruited the students for Operations Management, KPMG for Strategy and Advisory roles while the firms like Franklin Templeton and GMR extended offers for their Management trainee programs.

ICICI Prudential offered for the roles in Digital Marketing and Click Labs in General Management. This placement period also witnessed participation from the firms for high-growth sectors like infrastructure, hospitality, luxury goods and e-commerce.

IIM Visakhapatnam witnessed 22.7% increase in the highest salary with the highest salary touching INR 27 Lakhs

The placement season of the PGP batch of 2020 at IIM Visakhapatnam encountered an increase of 22.7 % in the highest salary offered to the students with the highest salary touching at INR 27 lakhs per annum. The average of the salary of the top-25% stood at INR 18.67 lakhs while the average salary for the top 50% stood at INR 15.73 lakhs.

The average of the salary offered to the students of PGP batch of 2020 at IIM Visakhapatnam stood at INR 13.08 lakhs while the median of the salaries offers to the students was INR 12 lakhs per annum.

This placement season witnessed a total of 75 recruiters, of which 40 of the recruiters were new at the institution. The increase in the salary of the top quartile was 9.4 % this placement season. The PPOs offered to the students saw an increase of 3 folds with 100 % student placement this year.

The majority of the students of the PGP batch of 2020 came from Engineering background (94 %), a few from Business Administration (4 %) and a minority from science and Arts (1 % each).

The students that got placement this year were mostly that had a working experience of a year or two (61 %), 29 % did not have any work experience, 7 % had the work experience of less than a year, and only 3 % had a work experience of over 2 years.

