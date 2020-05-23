IIM Calcutta Final Placement Report for MBA class of 2020

IIM Calcutta has recently released the final placement report for the MBA class of 2020. The Final placement period for the 55th batch at IIM Calcutta encountered the participation from 150 recruiters. McKinsey & Company, BCG, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, Bain & Company, Google, HUL, AB InBev, and Mondelez were a few recruiters among the others.

The average top-50% of all bids was INR 34.6 lakhs, while the average top-75% of all bids was INR 30.9 lakhs. These are important highlights from the report on the final placement of IIM Calcutta for the MBA class of 2020.

498 offers extended to the MBA class 0f 2020 by 150 Recruiters during the Final Placement Process at IIM Calcutta

The final placement process at IIM Calcutta for the MBA batch of 2018-2020 saw the participation of 444 MBA students which were offered 498 jobs by the 150 recruiters.

Out of the total number of offers, 35 per cent comprised of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the lateral offers counted for 22% of the total offers and the on-campus final placement process comprised of the 43% of the total number of the offers.

Out the PPOs offered, 40% of them were extended for Consulting, 18% was for Sales & Marketing, 16% was for Operations, and General Management, 14% for Finance and the remaining 12% was for Product Management and IT.

Management Consulting – The Most Sought-After domain for IIM Calcutta Graduates

According to the trends observed at the final placement season at IIM Calcutta for the MBA batch of 2020, Management Consulting is the most sought-after domain for the students across most of the top Indian business schools.

Since IIM Calcutta is one of the top-3 desirable business schools in India, it is no different when it comes to the students choosing Management consulting over the other domains.

Out of the MBA batch of 2020, 19 per cent of the students chose roles in the domain of Management Consulting; other 19 per cent opted for the roles in the domain of Operations & General Management while another 19 per cent of the students opted for the roles in Product Management and IT.

With 17 per cent of the students of the MBA batch of 2020 at IIM Calcutta choosing Sales and Marketing, it emerged as the fourth most sought-after domain for the students.

IIM Calcutta which is referred to as the ‘Finance Campus of India’, surprised in the placement season in 2020 with only 15 per cent of the batch of 2020 choosing Finance roles, which made Finance the fifth most sought-after domain for the students at IIM Calcutta.

On the other hand, the final placement at IIM Calcutta in 2019 saw Finance as the second most sought-after domain just behind Management Consulting.

While the highest Salary at IIM Calcutta touches INR 80 Lakhs, the median salary increased by 7 per cent

The final placement season of 2020 at IIM Calcutta saw an increase of 11 per cent in the highest salary offered to the MBA batch as compared to the previous year. The highest CTC that was offered for Sales & Marketing as well as for the Finance roles touched INR 80 Lakhs.

The highest CTC offered to the MBA batch of 2020 at IIM Calcutta for General Management stood at INR 50 lakhs, INR 46 lakhs for Operations, INR 36 lakhs for Consulting and Product Management each and INR 35 lakhs for IT & Analytics.

The average CTC for the MBA batch of 2020 at IIM Calcutta offered for Finance was INR 30.6 lakhs per annum, followed by INR 29.9 lakhs per annum for Sales and Marketing, INR 29.3 lakhs per year for Operations, INR 28 lakhs per annum for Consulting, INR 25 lakhs per annum for product Management, INR 23.2 lakhs per annum for General Management and INR 23.1 lakhs per annum for IT & Analytics.

The average CTC for the MBA batch of 2020 at IIM Calcutta stood at INR 27.8 lakhs per annum while the median CTC for the MBA batch of 2020 stood at INR 25.1 lakhs per annum.

The average top-5% of offers was INR 65.9 lakhs per year. The average top-10% of the offers was INR 54.5 lakhs per year. The average top-15% of offers was INR 48.3 lakhs per year. The average top-50% of offers stood at INR 34.6 lakhs per annum. The average top-75% of offers was INR 30.9 per annum.

To know more about IIM Calcutta, join IIM Calcutta 2020-22 Admission Queries

Read More