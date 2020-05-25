Final Placement Report for the batch of 2017-19 at IIM Rohtak

IIM Rohtak continued to maintain its position in the industry by successfully concluding the final placement season for the batch of 2017-19, which comprised of 252 students with 100 percent placement record.

The current placement session saw a 67 percent increase in the batch size of the institution wherein 95+ top firms in the industry participated in recruiting students from the batch of 2019-20 in large numbers.

This placement season witnessed active participation from the Big 4s. The institute of management in Rohtak welcomed 40 new recruiters actively participating in the placement season.

110 students selected the offers of over 10 industry giants for various domains. More than 30 percent of the students opted for offers in the domain of Marketing and Sales from the top firms, while 20 percent of the students bagged offers in the Consulting domain.

This placement season for the batch of 2019 at IIM Rohtak saw a surge in the number of PPOs and PPIs offered to the students on campus.

A lot of students this placements season at IIM Rohtak aced the multitudinous corporate competition, a few of them being Amazon Ace Challenge, IVP FinValley, HUL Lime, Tata Motors and Mind Rover.

Highest International CTC offered stood at INR 24.13 lakhs per annum

The highest CTC offered to the students at the final placement season of the batch of 2017-19 at IIM Rohtak stood at INR 24.13 lakhs per annum. The average CTC of the batch of 2019 at IIM Rohtak stood at INR 11.85 lakhs per annum.

This placement season the institute saw an increase of 30 percent in top domestic placements. The average top 10 CTC was calculated at INR 20 lakhs per annum while the average of the top 25 salaries offers on the campus during this placement season was calculated at INR 16.3 lakhs per annum. The average CTC for the top 50 percent of the students stood at INR 14.56 lakhs per annum.

Sales and Marketing was the most sought-after domains at IIM Rohtak

With 32 percent of the total number of students opting for offers in the domain of Sales and Marketing, it became the most sought-after domain at IIM Rohtak. Many major banks and renowned financial institutions actively participated in the placement process recruiting students in large numbers.

IT & Analytics was the second most sought-after domain this placement season at IIM Rohtak with 21 percent of the batch choosing for offers in this domain. The roles of Product Management, Senior Business Analyst, Market Analyst, Cloud Infra Analyst and Project Management were offered by big firms like Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Indus Valley Partners, Analytics Quotient and India Mart to name a few.

General Management and Consulting were followed by IT & Analytics, with 15 percent of the total number of students each opting for offers in these two domains separately.

Finance was followed by these two domains wherein 12 percent of the batch bagged offers for the coveted jobs in the industry like Corporate Finance, Treasury, Credit Risk, Credit Analysis, Equity Research, Financial Advisory, Investment Banking, Investment Banking and Global Investment Research to name a few. The highest CTC package was also offered for this domain.

The batch of 2019 at IIM Rohtak attracted recruiters like Polycab, Safexpress, GMR, Inthree, India Mart, and IBM for the domain of Operations. They offered roles in Supply Chain Management, Digital Operations and Product Management.

This placement season at IIM Rohtak also witnessed a surge in prominent offers in the HR domain. This domain attracted a lot of huge firms from the industry like Of Business, REC Ltd., Tresvista, to name a few. With the inflow of large recruiters, top leadership roles were offered by the big names of the industry like Infosys BPM, People Strong, and Markets&Markets.

With 75 percent of women students, this institution stood out from the rest

Indian Institute of Management at Rohtak saw a gender ratio that proves that the institution believes in the empowerment of women and in gender equality with 75 percent of the batch comprised of women students.

Around 51 percent of the students in the batch were freshers and did not have any prior work experience. 15 percent had a work experience of less than a year, 19 percent had a work experience of 1-2 years, 11 percent had a work experience of 2-3 years while only 4 percent of the students of the batch of 2019 at IIM Rohtak had a work experience of over 3 years.

