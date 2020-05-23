Placement Record of Indian Institute of Management- Sirmaur HP

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur is mentored by IIM Lucknow and was established in 2015 in Himachal Pradesh. Over the years, the institute strived hard in offering quality education and helping to develop sensitive corporate leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Offering various courses in different fields and promising placement to graduates.

The placement position of the batch 2018-20 consisting of 98 students is underway. Out 98 students, the institute has successfully facilitated 88 placements. Considering the status of Covid-19, the placement of remaining six students is further extended.

Placement Highlights-

The highest CTC for the Final Placement 2018-20 is 26 LPA. Furthermore, three students also received pre-placement offers. IIM Sirmaur held three weeks of International Immersion Programme participated by all students on (10 June 2019 – 28 June 2019) at the SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy.

Batch Profile-

About 85% of students in the final year batch consisted of engineering and technology field. Rest of the students belonged to commerce, science, and other streams. Out of the total students, 52% of students possessed work experience from 1 to more than 36 months. Students possessed work experience in manufacturing, consulting, marketing, healthcare and other domains.

Top Recruiting companies of 2018-20

For the 2018-20 placement, there were around 75 companies from different sectors including finance, e-commerce, IT, Manufacturing, etc. Positions offered were- Project Manager, Consultant, Business Analyst, Business Developer, etc. Some of the top companies offered placement are- Tech Mahindra, ZS Associates, DCM Shriram, AGS, Muthoot Fincorp, Kent, Byju’s, Aditya Birla Capital, etc.

