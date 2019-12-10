IIM Udaipur Launches Business Review Magazine Encompassing Impact-oriented Research and Insights Valuable for Management Professionals

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, today, launched its biannual IIMU Business Review Magazine in the IT capital of India – Bangalore, which complements the theme of its first issue – ‘Digital Business.’ This initiative aims to make high-quality, impact-oriented research accessible to practitioners and provide insights from experts that will be valuable for management professionals. Along with the Chief Guest- Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, Happiest Minds, one of IIM Udaipur’s Board of Governors Ms. Mythily Ramesh, Co-founder and CEO, NextWealth and Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur also participated in the launch.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “IIMU Business Review Magazine will bring the world of academic researchers and practitioners closer by showing how each can inspire and stimulate the other. This magazine would eventually offer a vast pool of resources, editorial columns, guest articles, research insights and perspectives from management gurus and IIM Udaipur faculty members useful for management professionals.”

Addressing the attendees, Chief Guest – Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, “-I would like to congratulate IIM Udaipur for Launching Business Review Magazine and Digital Enterprise Management. Creative use of new disruptive digital technologies to create new markets improve productivity, streamline processes, meet new customer expectations and enhance customer expectations; ultimately the real test is that it must improve profitability. The Future of digital enterprise is here and for leaders to brace for the impact is the need of the hour. To win at the enterprise game, resources in the form of research publications, one such as IIMU Business Magazine will help in transforming the perspective of the global business community.“

The need for such a B-school magazine has stemmed from several technological and business advancements occurring at the global level and affecting managerial and business activities today. The research adds to the knowledge which ultimately can be transferred to the world of practice.

The first issue features an interview with Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank on transforming banking and payments in India. Tapping into the world of a digital enterprise, Dr. Y Shekar, In-Charge, Centre for Digital Enterprise, IIM Udaipur, talks about the skills needed in the digital era.

Recently, IIM Udaipur partnered with several leading companies across business verticals including Quikr, IBM, InfoEdge, Accenture and ITC Infotech to help bridge the gap between academia and industry needs in the digital era.

IIMU also got recognition across the country for its recent listing in FT Masters in Management Rankings 2019 which includes top B-schools from Europe, Asia and North America. IIM Udaipur also launched the first-ever 12-month, full-time, residential MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM).

About IIM Udaipur:

Each IIMs have a proud record of quality and accomplishment. IIM Udaipur is positioned to carry forward this illustrious legacy and is breaking ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming the learning of students who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow.

The Institute has arrived on the global education stage getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is now counted in the same league of global institutes like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School.

IIMU has recently been listed on the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings as well as the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2019. IIMU is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the second-generation IIMs.

IIMU is currently ranked 5th in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

