    • SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 230 Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts at sjvn.nic.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

    SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2019: SJVN Limited released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. Candidates can get more details on sjvn.nic.in.

    SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2019

    SJVN Limited has released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice for undergoing 1-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961.

    There are about 230 seats to be filled with this recruitment under Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, Civil, Architecture, Instrumentation, Environment Pollution & Control, Applied Geology, Information Technology, Electrician, Office Secretary ship / Stenography/Office Assistant / Office Management, Fabricator/Fitter / Welder, Mechanic and Information Communications Technology / IT / Computer Assembly & Maintenance Trades.

    Important Dates

    Candidates who are the domicile of Himachal Pradesh and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the SJVN Apprentice post. The application form can be submitted from the official website and the last date to submit application is 31st December 2019.

    The online application form begins from 10th December 2019.

    Vacancy Details

    Interested candidates should be aware of the number of posts released by SJVN Limited. There are following number of open positions:-

    Name of Posts Number of Vacancies
    Graduate Apprentices (Total) 100
    Mechanical 20
    Electronics & Communication 1
    Electrical 30
    Civil 40
    Architecture 2
    Instrumentation 1
    Environment Pollution & Control 1
    Applied Geology 2
    Information Technology 3
    Technician (Diploma) Apprentices 50
    Mechanical 10
    Electrical 25
    Civil 13
    Architecture 1
    Information Technology 1
    Technician (ITI) Apprentices 80
    Electrician 60
    Office Secretaryship / Stenography/Office Assistant / Office Management 2
    Fabricator/Fitter / Welder 10
    Mechanic (Electronics/General / Mechanical) 5
    Information Communications Technology / IT / Computer Assembly & Maintenance 3

    Eligibility Criteria

    The most important thing in the SJVN Limited Recruitment process is that the candidate should meet the eligibility criteria. Few of the criteria are mentioned below:-

    1. Candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years of age.
    2. Candidate should have the full time degree in Engineering/ Technology in related branch from Institute recognized by AICTE for Graduate Apprentice Posts
    3. Candidate must have Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State for Technician Apprentice posts.
    4. Candidate must be 10th Passed and ITI course or 10+2 level Vocational Course in relevant Branch /Trade for Technician Apprentices.

    The official website of SJVN is www.sjvn.nic.in/index-hi.htm .

