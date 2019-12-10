SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 230 Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts at sjvn.nic.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

SJVN Limited has released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice for undergoing 1-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961.

There are about 230 seats to be filled with this recruitment under Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, Civil, Architecture, Instrumentation, Environment Pollution & Control, Applied Geology, Information Technology, Electrician, Office Secretary ship / Stenography/Office Assistant / Office Management, Fabricator/Fitter / Welder, Mechanic and Information Communications Technology / IT / Computer Assembly & Maintenance Trades.

Important Dates

Candidates who are the domicile of Himachal Pradesh and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the SJVN Apprentice post. The application form can be submitted from the official website and the last date to submit application is 31st December 2019.

The online application form begins from 10th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Interested candidates should be aware of the number of posts released by SJVN Limited. There are following number of open positions:-

Name of Posts Number of Vacancies Graduate Apprentices (Total) 100 Mechanical 20 Electronics & Communication 1 Electrical 30 Civil 40 Architecture 2 Instrumentation 1 Environment Pollution & Control 1 Applied Geology 2 Information Technology 3 Technician (Diploma) Apprentices 50 Mechanical 10 Electrical 25 Civil 13 Architecture 1 Information Technology 1 Technician (ITI) Apprentices 80 Electrician 60 Office Secretaryship / Stenography/Office Assistant / Office Management 2 Fabricator/Fitter / Welder 10 Mechanic (Electronics/General / Mechanical) 5 Information Communications Technology / IT / Computer Assembly & Maintenance 3

Eligibility Criteria

The most important thing in the SJVN Limited Recruitment process is that the candidate should meet the eligibility criteria. Few of the criteria are mentioned below:-

Candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years of age. Candidate should have the full time degree in Engineering/ Technology in related branch from Institute recognized by AICTE for Graduate Apprentice Posts Candidate must have Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State for Technician Apprentice posts. Candidate must be 10th Passed and ITI course or 10+2 level Vocational Course in relevant Branch /Trade for Technician Apprentices.

The official website of SJVN is www.sjvn.nic.in/index-hi.htm .

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SJVN Exam 2019 Paper Discussion

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 230 Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts at sjvn.nic.in, Steps How to Apply Check here was last modified:

Read More